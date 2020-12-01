US panel to decide who should get the first COVID-19 shots is meeting now

NEW YORK — An influential scientific panel on Tuesday is set to tackle one of the most pressing questions in the U.S. coronavirus epidemic: When the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine become available, who should be at the front of the line for shots?

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting right now in an open-to-the-public, virtual meeting to vote on a proposal that would give priority to health care workers and patients in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

The two groups together represent around 23 million Americans out of a population of about 330 million; about 21 million in health care professions and less than 3 million adults living in long-term care facilities.

"About one (American) dies every minute from COVID-19. During this ACIP meeting, about 120 people will die," Dr. Beth Bell said during initial remarks at the beginning of the virtual meeting Tuesday.

Later in the presentation, Dr. Kathleen Dooling talked about statistics from COVID-19 patients in the US and how it lead to health care workers and long-term facility staff and patients to be at the top of the vaccine list. Long-term care facilities are responsible for six percent of COVID-19 cases and 40 percent of COVID-19 deaths in this country, she said.

Later this month, the Food and Drug Administration will consider approval of two vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna. The panel meeting Tuesday said they hope to learn more about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines as more information is released by the FDA.

Current estimates project that no more than 20 million doses of each vaccine will be available by the end of 2020. And each product requires two doses.

Dr. Dooling said one of the questions they hope to ask about the Phase 3 trial data of both Pfizer and Moderna is how effective one dose of the vaccine has shown to be.

The advisory panel will meet again at some point to decide who should be next in line. Among the possibilities: teachers, police, firefighters and workers in other essential fields such as food production and transportation; the elderly; and people with underlying medical conditions.

Experts say the vaccine will probably not become widely available in the U.S. until the spring.

The 15-member panel of outside scientific experts, created in 1964, makes recommendations to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who almost always approves them.

The recommendations are not binding, but for decades they have been widely heeded by doctors, and they have determined the scope and funding of U.S. vaccination programs.

It will be up to state authorities whether to follow the guidance. It will also be left to them to make further, more detailed decisions if necessary — for example, whether to put emergency room doctors and nurses ahead of other health care workers if vaccine supplies are low.

