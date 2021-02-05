Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

US added just 49,000 jobs in January, unemployment drops to 6.3%

items.[0].image.alt
Alberto Pezzali/AP
ON HOLD FOR SYLVIA - Tom, shop manager of Broadway Bookshop, deals with a customer who collect her order outside the shop, as the business had to be converted to collect and delivery, to cope with the lockdown measures due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Broadway Market, Hackney, in east London, Thursday, June 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Small Business Struggles COVID-19
Posted at 6:46 AM, Feb 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-05 08:54:15-05

WASHINGTON — U.S employers added just 49,000 jobs in January, a sign that that the viral pandemic retains a tight grip on the economy nearly a year after it triggered a painful recession.

The drop follows a decline of 227,000 jobs in December, the first loss since April.

The unemployment rate for January fell sharply to 6.3%, the Labor Department said Friday.

About half the drop occurred because some of those out of work found jobs, while others stopped looking for work and were no longer counted as unemployed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.