Trump valet tests positive for coronavirus, but president tests negative, White House says

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Donald Trump walks to speak to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 8:38 AM, May 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-07 11:55:38-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of President Donald Trump’s personal valets has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the administration confirmed to CNN and The Washington Times on Thursday.

In a statement obtained by the outlets, deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were subsequently tested again and their tests came back negative for the virus.

A source told CNN that the valet, a member of the U.S. Navy who hasn’t been identified, exhibited “symptoms” Wednesday morning.

According to the source, the news that someone close to the president had tested positive was “hitting the fan” in the West Wing.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

