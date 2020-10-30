Trump Jr. downplays COVID deaths as 'almost nothing'

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. stated he "went through the CDC data" and claimed the number of deaths caused by COVID was declining to "almost nothing."

"Why aren't they talking about deaths? Oh, oh, because the number is almost nothing. Because we've gotten control of this thing. We understand how it works," Trump Jr. said on “The Ingraham Angle.”

Per Johns Hopkins, 90,728 new cases were reported in the U.S., and at least 1,004 Americans died on Thursday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, their recent data is “provisional" and often behind data gathered by counties and other sources.

The CDC also updated its forecast of virus deaths stating "an uncertain trend in new COVID-19 deaths reported over the next four weeks and predicts that 3,900 to 10,000 new deaths will likely be reported during the week ending November 21, 2020.”