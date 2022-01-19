Watch
Starbucks says it will no longer require workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Cites recent SCOTUS ruling
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press
This is the Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 13:43:51-05

Starbucks is no longer requiring its U.S. workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, reversing a policy it announced earlier this month.

The Seattle coffee giant says it's responding to last week's ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

"We respect the court's ruling and will comply," Starbucks' chief operating officer John Culver said in a memo, according to The Associated Press.

In a 6-3 vote, the court rejected the Biden administration's plan to require vaccines or regular COVID-19 testing at companies with more than 100 workers.

Earlier this month, on Jan. 3, Starbucks said it would require its 228,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID-19 test requirement.

Starbucks won't say how many of its employees are fully vaccinated.

While Starbucks says it will no longer enforce a vaccine mandate, other large companies are standing by their decisions to require the shots. The Washington Post reports that apparel company Carhatt is keeping its mandate in place, and The Wall Street Journal says Citigroup will also still require shots for its employees.

