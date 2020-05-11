Menu

Retirees, isolated by virus, become DJs for new radio hour

Kimberlee Kruesi/AP
Posted at 11:56 AM, May 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-11 14:59:08-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Retirees in multiple states have become volunteer DJs for a new online radio hour known as "Radio Recliner."

The 60-minute show began airing last month, starting with retirees in middle Tennessee, recording from their recliners quarantined due to concerns over COVID-19.

The show has since taken off, with seniors in assisted-living facilities in Georgia, Alabama and others jumping at the chance to be a DJ after being secluded because of strict social distancing rules.

Listeners can also send song requests to dedicate to family or friends, which are included in the daily show.

Fresh content airs weekdays at noon, with previous segments playing in rotation.

