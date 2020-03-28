Menu

Quarantined music students create virtual symphony in rendition of What the World Needs Now Is Love'

Posted: 5:52 PM, Mar 27, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-27 20:52:11-04
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools around the world to shift to online classes — including Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Like many college students, Shelbie Rassler missed her friends from school. So, the senior composition major decided to find a way to bring her community together.

According to NPR, Rassler put a call out on her Facebook page for her classmates to record a portion of "What the World Needs Now Is Love."

"your job is to just take a video of yourself singing (literally pick any part/the whole song/just 10 seconds/riff to the gods/up to you!!), playing your instrument along to the track, choreograph a dance to the music, anything your heart desires, and I'll cut everything up create an arrangement," Rassler posted, according to NPR.

Dozens of students participate in instruments of all types: violins, trombones, drums and flutes. One student simply kept a beat with his hand.

More still sent in recordings of vocals, giving Rassler the task of harmonizing dozens of people from across the country.

The result? A 4-minute masterpiece that's been viewed nearly a million times since Rassler shared the video on her YouTube page.

Watch the video below.

