President Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Posted at 3:32 PM, Jul 11, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday.

It's the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Trump flew by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington to meet wounded service members and health care providers caring for COVID-19 patients.

As he left the White House, he told reporters: “When you’re in a hospital, especially ... I think it’s expected to wear a mask.”

Back in May, a photo surfaced on social media of President Trump wearing a mask during a tour of a Ford plant in Michigan. President Trump, however, did not wear a mask during the public part of the tour.

WFTS' Jonathan Lemire and the Associated Press first reported this story.

