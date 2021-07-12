Watch
Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP, File
Posted at 11:38 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 02:38:23-04

Pfizer says it plans to meet Monday with top U.S. health officials to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser is acknowledging that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed in the coming months.

Last week, Pfizer asserted that booster shots would be needed within 12 months, drawing a rebuttal from U.S. health officials saying booster shots were not needed “at this time.”

While Dr. Anthony Fauci isn't ruling out the possibility, he says it's too soon for the government to recommend another shot.

