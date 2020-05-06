Michigan woman allegedly spit on officers, attacked store employee after refusing to wear mask

A Michigan woman was arrested for allegedly attacking a grocery store employee and then spitting on police officers after she refused to wear a mask inside the store.

The 33-year-old Roseville woman allegedly entered Nino Salvaggio's in St. Clair Shores on April 26.

A store employee asked the suspect to leave as she was not wearing a mask.

The suspect then allegedly attacked the employee and refused to leave.

Police were called to assist with the suspect, who allegedly behaved erratically, attacked and spit on police officers.

“During this unprecedented time, we know tensions are running high. Patience and understanding are greatly encouraged, as we all try our best to acclimate to the new and often-changing expectations. However, the repeated inappropriate behavior of this suspect cannot be tolerated,” said Acting-Prosecuting Attorney Jean Cloud. “This suspect’s repeated actions demonstrated a willful disregard of the safety of those around her.”

She was charged with a felony of assaulting a police officer and misdemeanor assault and battery.

WXYZ first reported this story.