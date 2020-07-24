Mel Gibson has recovered after coronavirus hospitalization

LOS ANGELES - A representative for Mel Gibson says the actor spent a week in a Los Angeles hospital in April after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 64-year-old actor and director has completely recovered, is doing “great'' and has since tested negative “numerous times.”

Gibson is the latest in a long string of high profile figures to go public with coronavirus diagnoses and recoveries including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, George Stephanopoulos and the singer Pink.

The U.S. has more than 4 million known cases of the coronavirus and more than 140,000 deaths.