Mel Gibson has recovered after coronavirus hospitalization

FILE - Mel Gibson arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 6, 2017. Gibson spent a week in a Los Angeles hospital in April after testing positive for COVID-19, his representative said Friday. The 64-year-old actor and director has since completely recovered and is doing “great” according to the rep. He also said Gibson has tested negative “numerous times” since then. Gibson is the latest in a long string of high profile figures to go public with their coronavirus diagnoses and recoveries including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, George Stephanopoulos and the singer Pink. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 9:29 AM, Jul 24, 2020
LOS ANGELES - A representative for Mel Gibson says the actor spent a week in a Los Angeles hospital in April after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 64-year-old actor and director has completely recovered, is doing “great'' and has since tested negative “numerous times.”

Gibson is the latest in a long string of high profile figures to go public with coronavirus diagnoses and recoveries including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, George Stephanopoulos and the singer Pink.

The U.S. has more than 4 million known cases of the coronavirus and more than 140,000 deaths.

