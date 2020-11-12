Chicago issues stay-at-home advisory that will take effect on Monday

CHICAGO, Ill. – The City of Chicago will soon implement under another stay-at-home advisory as it seeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The city’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot, announced Thursday that the advisory will go into effect on Monday, Nov. 16 at 6 a.m.

Lightfoot says the advisory will call on the people of Chicago to stay at home unless for essential reasons, stop having guests over – including relatives they don’t live with, avoid non-essential travel, and cancel “traditional” Thanksgiving plans.

"Residents are advised to only leave home to go to work or school, or for essential needs such as seeking medical care, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, picking up food, or receiving deliveries," the city wrote.

The city says the advisory will remain in place for 30 days or until the commissioner of health, Dr. Allison Arwady, determines a change in the guidance is appropriate.

The new advisory comes as the city and many parts of the country experience the highest coronavirus case rates since the pandemic began. Lightfoot says data shows the city is seeing an average of at least 1,900 cases per day.

"If we continue on the path we’re on and don’t step up to do the things we know work, we estimate we will lose 1,000 more Chicagoans to this virus by the end of the year," said the mayor.

Lightfoot says the stay-at-home advisory is part of a new strategy called “Protect Chicago,” which she describes as a comprehensive effort that includes new regulatory actions, neighborhood street-level activations and citywide public awareness.

