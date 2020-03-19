Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality

Posted: 9:35 AM, Mar 19, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-19 12:35:32-04
items.[0].image.alt
FILE- In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant watches during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Durant is among the four Brooklyn Nets who have tested positive for the new coronavirus. A backlash roiled across social media Wednesday, March 18, as several celebrities and professional athletes revealed that they had been tested for the coronavirus, even when they didn’t have a fever or other tell-tale symptoms. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)
Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality

Celebrities, politicians and professional athletes faced a backlash this week as several revealed that they had been tested for the coronavirus, even when they didn’t have symptoms.

That’s fueling a perception that the wealthy and famous have been able to jump to the head of the line to get tested while others have been turned away.

But the concerns over preferential treatment underscore a fundamental truth about inequalities baked into the American health care system — those with financial means can often receive a different level of service.

Several high-profile athletes tested positive for the virus, including Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant. He is among the four Brooklyn Nets who have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

A backlash roiled across social media Wednesday, as several celebrities and professional athletes revealed that they had been tested for the coronavirus, even when they didn't have a fever or other tell-tale symptoms.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.