Broadway shows canceled through summer due to coronavirus

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact New York City and the rest of the country, summer Broadway performances will be canceled.

The Broadway League made the announcement Tuesday, citing a date to resume performances has not been determined.

Broadway theatres are offering ticket refunds and exchanges for performances through Sept. 6.

“While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theatre – behind the curtain and in front of it – before shows can return. The Broadway League’s membership is working in cooperation with the theatrical unions, government officials, and health experts to determine the safest ways to restart our industry,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. “Throughout this challenging time, we have been in close communication with Governor Cuomo’s office and are grateful for his support and leadership as we work together to bring back this vital part of New York City's economy – and spirit.”

Those who purchased tickets through Sept. 6 will receive an email with information regarding their refund and exchange options.

Broadway performances were suspended March 12 as New York continued to see a spike in coronavirus cases, impacting 31 productions that were running, including eight shows in previews, and eight other productions that were preparing to open in the spring, the league said.

This story was originally published by Kristine Garcia at WPIX.