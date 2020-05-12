Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Broadway shows canceled through summer due to coronavirus

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Frank Franklin II/AP
FILE - This April 17, 2020 file photo shows pedestrians and cyclists moving through an empty Times Square in New York. COVID-19 has shaken theater fans and shuttered all New York City's venues, including Broadway, which grossed $1.8 billion last season and attracted a record 15 million people. How Broadway — one the city's jewels — will reopen is still not clear. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Broadway shows canceled through summer due to coronavirus
Posted at 9:09 AM, May 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-12 12:09:19-04

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact New York City and the rest of the country, summer Broadway performances will be canceled.

The Broadway League made the announcement Tuesday, citing a date to resume performances has not been determined.

Broadway theatres are offering ticket refunds and exchanges for performances through Sept. 6.

“While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theatre – behind the curtain and in front of it – before shows can return. The Broadway League’s membership is working in cooperation with the theatrical unions, government officials, and health experts to determine the safest ways to restart our industry,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. “Throughout this challenging time, we have been in close communication with Governor Cuomo’s office and are grateful for his support and leadership as we work together to bring back this vital part of New York City's economy – and spirit.”

Those who purchased tickets through Sept. 6 will receive an email with information regarding their refund and exchange options.

Broadway performances were suspended March 12 as New York continued to see a spike in coronavirus cases, impacting 31 productions that were running, including eight shows in previews, and eight other productions that were preparing to open in the spring, the league said.

This story was originally published by Kristine Garcia at WPIX.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.