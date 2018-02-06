National Historic Confederate monument vandalized in Nashville cemetery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A National Historic Confederate monument, located in a cemetery just south of downtown Nashville, was found vandalized.

The large monument is located along Confederate Circle in Mount Olivet Cemetery, located between Fesslers and Spence Lane.

According to their website, the remains of seven Confederate generals are buried in or around the circle.

Vandals came and painted on the Confederate Monument at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. This is just some of the vandalism with others containing profane language against Nazis and the South. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/zmtdrp9bm6 — Blayke Roznowski (@NC5_Blayke) February 6, 2018

The vandalism was apparently carried out on January 30 and will cost $5,000 to remove.

The marker was spray-painted with graffiti that included language condemning Nazis and white supremacists.

It’s unclear when the paint would be removed.