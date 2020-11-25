Comcast to cap internet usage for Xfinity customers in March in some states

Customers of Comcast’s Xfinity internet service in many states may find that they will be charged if they use a lot of internet at home.

The news comes as many Americans are working, schooling and using the internet to watch TV programs through the internet.

Comcast will begin limiting many customers to 1.2 terabytes of internet data per month before charging overages. Comcast said that it will offer unlimited plans, but those details will not be available until January. Comcast will implement the plans for customers in the states of CT, DE, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, parts of NC, NY, parts of OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and the District of Columbia.

The cap will not apply to the Gigabit Pro tier of service or business internet customers.

For those who use more than 1.2 terabytes of data per month, Comcast will charge $10 for every 50 gigabytes of additional data. The overages will be capped at $100 per month.

In January and February, Comcast will impose the cap, but give customers a credit, so they will not see an increase in their bill.

Comcast says it will alert customers that they’re nearing their data limit when they reach 90% of their monthly allotted data.

Comcast says roughly 5% of its customers exceed 1.2 terabytes of data per month.

Before the pandemic, Comcast suspended caps on internet usage as more Americans began using the internet for work and school.

Those who stream TV might be most likely to go over the cap. According to Netflix, one hour of video can use up to 7 gigabytes of data. Someone who streams six hours a day without using any additional internet could use up an entire month’s worth of data.

