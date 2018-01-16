Cold-blooded battle: Python and alligator tangle on Florida golf course

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - A few golfers in Southwest Florida had more than just water hazards and sand traps to contend with when they hit the links recently.

One of the golfers, Richard Nadler, posted on Jan. 12 a cold-blooded battle between a Burmese python and an alligator.

Nadler said the photos were taken on the 10th hole at the The Golf Club at Fiddler's Creek in Collier County.

Pictures show the python tightly wrapped around the alligator, however part of the snake is in the gator's mouth.

It's unclear who won the battle between the reptiles, but Nadler called it "wild day."

The post has received more than 18,000 shares since it was posted last week.