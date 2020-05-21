Menu

Clinton and Patterson again team up for political thriller
Posted at 12:41 PM, May 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-21 15:41:05-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The fiction writing team of Bill Clinton and James Patterson has reunited.

After co-writing the best-selling adult novel of 2018, Clinton and Patterson are working on another political thriller. "The President's Daughter" will be released in June 2021.

It is not a sequel to the million-selling "The President Is Missing," but a stand-alone novel with new characters, albeit one with a familiar occupation.

The plot centers on the kidnapping of a former president's daughter, retaliation for the U.S. policy of drone strikes overseas.

An excerpt of the book will be included in a release next week of a paperback edition of "The President Is Missing."

