Chauvin trial: Sorting through potential jurors' views on widely-seen video of George Floyd's death

AP
In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., in the trial of Chauvin, who is accused in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV/Pool via AP)
George Floyd Officer Trial
Posted at 10:04 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 12:41:49-05

MINNEAPOLIS — Four jurors have been selected in the first two days of jury selection for the trial of Derek Chauvin who faces murder charges in the death of George Floyd. The selection process continues Wednesday afternoon.

Dozens of potential jurors have been dismissed so far, including some who said they would not be able to set aside their views about the case and their strong feelings about Floyd's death.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in connection with the May 2020 incident. A video from a bystander was widely shared on social media and showed Floyd repeatedly say he couldn't breath as officers wrestled with him and Chauvin presses a knee to his neck.

Potential jurors are being asked if they have seen the video or any images from it, and what their feelings are about the situation.

Of the four selected at this time, three are men and one is a woman. Their identity is being protected during the case.

Jury selection was delayed this week initially, but Judge Peter Cahill said the process should continue even as there is a potential appellate court ruling to halt the trial.

State prosecutors are asking for the process to stop until the Minnesota Supreme Court has a chance to weigh in on the question of whether a third-degree murder charge can be added.

How can I watch:

Court TV will be the only network with cameras in the courtroom and will provide live, gavel-to-gavel coverage. The entire trial will be on live TV as well as available online at CourtTV.com, and the Court TV app for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android and Apple devices.

In addition to in-depth reporting and expert analysis from veteran legal journalists - most of whom are lawyers - Court TV’s extensive coverage will include new virtual recreations, and insights and discussions from attorneys, investigators and forensic experts.

How can I follow updates:
Court TV will be updating their website, CourtTV.com, as well as their social media platforms and Court TV app for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android and Apple devices.

We will also post the latest developments on the trial on our website and social media platforms.

