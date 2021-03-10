Chauvin trial: Sorting through potential jurors' views on widely-seen video of George Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS — Four jurors have been selected in the first two days of jury selection for the trial of Derek Chauvin who faces murder charges in the death of George Floyd. The selection process continues Wednesday afternoon.

Dozens of potential jurors have been dismissed so far, including some who said they would not be able to set aside their views about the case and their strong feelings about Floyd's death.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in connection with the May 2020 incident. A video from a bystander was widely shared on social media and showed Floyd repeatedly say he couldn't breath as officers wrestled with him and Chauvin presses a knee to his neck.

Potential jurors are being asked if they have seen the video or any images from it, and what their feelings are about the situation.

Of the four selected at this time, three are men and one is a woman. Their identity is being protected during the case.

Jury selection was delayed this week initially, but Judge Peter Cahill said the process should continue even as there is a potential appellate court ruling to halt the trial.

State prosecutors are asking for the process to stop until the Minnesota Supreme Court has a chance to weigh in on the question of whether a third-degree murder charge can be added.

