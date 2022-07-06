Carlos Santana collapses onstage during concert

Carlos Santana collapsed onstage during a performance at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Independence Township, Michigan on Tuesday night.

Multiple witnesses and reports confirmed the news.

A concertgoer shared a video that shows a medical team being brought up to help the 74-year-old guitarist off stage. The rest of the show had to be canceled.

Last year, Santana underwent an emergency heart procedure yet it was still not immediately clear what caused Santana's medical emergency on Tuesday night.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit, Michigan.