Bystander wounded in shootout with police at Arizona RV park

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A bystander was struck by gunfire Friday night during a shootout between a suspect and officers at a recreational vehicle resort in northwestern Arizona, police reported.

Bullhead City police said in a statement that a man in a trailer at the Silver View RV Resort shot at officers, who returned fire, and one of the rounds from the suspect ripped through another trailer “and struck an innocent bystander.”

The victim was taken about 95 miles (152 kilometers) north to a Las Vegas hospital and “reportedly in stable condition,” the statement said.

The suspect exited the trailer after a nearly eight-hour standoff and was taken into custody. No officers were hurt, police said.

Police did not immediately identify the suspect or say what charges he may face.

Bullhead City is located near the juncture of Arizona, Nevada and California and is home to about 41,000 people.

An outside agency, Lake Havasu City Police, will investigate the incident for Bullhead City police in line with the department's protocol for cases where officers fire their weapons.