The brother of the accused Parkland shooter has been involuntarily committed to a mental facility, sources tell Scripps station WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detained Cruz Friday afternoon, according to sources. The Broward Sheriff’s Office placed the Baker Act on Cruz.

Under Florida's Baker Act, an adult can be held for an involuntary exam for up to 72 hours under the law. Anyone 17 or younger can be help for up to 12 hours.

