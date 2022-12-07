Watch Now
Border Patrol agent dies in ATV crash

Eric Gay/AP
Razor wire recently placed by U.S.military along the banks of the Rio Grande near the U.S.-Mexico border near the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 1:57 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 15:57:51-05

A Border Patrol agent died on patrol after crashing their all-terrain vehicle early Wednesday morning.

The agent was reportedly tracking a group of people who illegally crossed the border when he crashed near Mission, Texas. Officials stated that the agent was found unresponsive and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"The death of an Agent who died while securing our nation’s border is a tremendous loss for our organization and our nation, our prayers are with his family and co-workers during this difficult time," said Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz.

The identity of the agent has not been released.

The U.S.-Mexico border has seen an influx of migrants this year.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported a record 2.3 million migrant encounters in the 2022 fiscal year. That's up from 1.7 million the year before.

