Bodycam video shows effort to rescue people ahead of Nashville bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police has released body camera video from Officer Michael Sipos, one of the six officers who helped evacuate families ahead of the Christmas morning bombing.

Sipos was issued a body camera just days before the explosion.

The video shows actions both before and after the blast. The explosion happens around the 3:51 mark in the video below.

Officer Sipos said in a press conference on Sunday that when they arrived, they didn't really notice the RV, and parked just across from it. That was before the RV began broadcasting a message that it contained a bomb and for people to evacuate the area.

You can see the RV in the video around the 1:57 mark, and hear the RV's broadcast through much of the first few minutes of the video provided by Metro police.

Sipos and his fellow officers began to work at knocking on doors, evacuating families ahead of the blast. Sipos says they got in contact with about six or seven families.

Sipos returned to his patrol car and was getting equipment out of the trunk when it exploded.

Much of the video shows Sipos and other MNPD officers returning to Second Avenue N. heavily damaged and on fire. Officers are seen helping residents evacuate the area, many of who are dazed and unsure of what just happened.

This article was written by Catlin Bogard for WTVF.