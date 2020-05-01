Blue Bell pleads in ice cream listeria case; ex-CEO charged

AUSTIN (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Texas ice cream company has pleaded guilty to distributing contaminated goods and its former CEO has been charged with conspiracy and attempted wire fraud in connection to a 2015 listeria outbreak that left three people dead.

Prosecutors say Blue Bell Creameries agreed to pay more than $19 million in fines and forfeiture as part of a plea agreement on two misdemeanor counts for shipping contaminated ice cream.

Former CEO Paul Kruse was charged Friday with seven felonies for allegedly concealing what the company knew about the listeria contamination.

His lawyer says he is innocent.