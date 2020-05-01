Menu

Blue Bell pleads in ice cream listeria case; ex-CEO charged

FILE - In this April 10, 2015, file photo, Blue Bell ice cream rests on a grocery store shelf in Lawrence, Kan. Delaware's Supreme Court on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, overturned a judge's dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit against one the country's largest ice cream manufacturers involving a 2015 listeria outbreak that left three people dead and caused the company significant financial losses. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
Posted at 2:33 PM, May 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-01 17:33:10-04

AUSTIN (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Texas ice cream company has pleaded guilty to distributing contaminated goods and its former CEO has been charged with conspiracy and attempted wire fraud in connection to a 2015 listeria outbreak that left three people dead.

Prosecutors say Blue Bell Creameries agreed to pay more than $19 million in fines and forfeiture as part of a plea agreement on two misdemeanor counts for shipping contaminated ice cream.

Former CEO Paul Kruse was charged Friday with seven felonies for allegedly concealing what the company knew about the listeria contamination.

His lawyer says he is innocent.

