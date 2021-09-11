Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Bauer won't pitch again this season, leave extended by MLB

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this June 28, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge sided with Bauer on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, and denied a restraining order to a woman who said he choked her into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly during two sexual encounters. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Trevor Bauer
Posted at 6:27 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 21:27:20-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season.

Major League Baseball and the players’ association extended his administrative leave through the end of the World Series.

Bauer has been on leave since July 2 after a woman came forward and said he choked her. She also alleged sexual assault on two separate occasions.

Bauer has denied any wrongdoing.

The decision to extend Bauer's leave had been expected, given that Bauer had not pitched since June 29 and was running out of time to get back in shape to return to the mound while games remained.

The regular season is scheduled to end Oct. 3 and the minimum ramp-up time for pitchers is generally regarded as three weeks.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.