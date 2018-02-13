Deputies: Baby without car seat falls out of SUV in Florida, hit by truck

Mary Stringini
4:53 AM, Feb 13, 2018
51 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 1-year-old Florida boy was struck by a truck after falling out of a moving SUV on Monday in Jacksonville, according to deputies.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a traffic crash at Arlington Road and Lillian Road just before 4 p.m. on Monday.

 

 

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that a 1-year-old fell out of a moving SUV and was hit by a vehicle traveling behind it.

According to WFTV, the SUV was turning right when the rear door on the left side opened and the infant fell out.

That's when a truck traveling behind the SUV hit the 1-year-old.   

 

 

"She (the driver) had four kids with her," JSO Sgt. Donald Washington told WFTV. "Her 4-year-old daughter was in the front seat. She had her two nephews and her son in the back seat." 

The baby was not in a car seat, but deputies say the mother claims the boy was wearing a seatbelt, according to WFTV. The baby was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Mary Stringini is a Digital Reporter for WFTS. Follow her on Twitter @MaryWFTS.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top