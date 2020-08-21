Army asking for help finding another missing Fort Hood soldier

KILLEEN, Texas -- The U.S. Army and law enforcement in Texas are asking for the public's help in locating another missing Fort Hood soldier.

Family members say they have not heard from Sgt. Elder Fernandes, 23, since Monday, August 17.

"I don't know where he is at right now. I don't know what he's feeling, I don't know if he's hurt. I don't know what's going on. I just know he's a good kid. He would never disappear and not tell his family where he is at," said Ailina Fernandes, the soldier's mother.

The soldier was reported missing on Wednesday, August 19. He was last seen by his staff sergeant Monday afternoon when he dropped him off at his residence located in the 2700 block of Woodlands Drive in Killeen.

Sgt. Fernandes is a Chemical, Biological, Radiolical, and Nuclear Specialist assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade.

Fort Hood officials say a search of the entire division area, including motorpools, parking lots and headquarters buildings was conducted. Fort Hood says the unit is in contact with the Fernandes family, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and civilian law enforcement agencies.

The soldier is from Brockton, Massachusetts. According to State Representative Liz Miranda, Sgt. Fernandes' car was found with all of his belongings. He recently signed a new lease and never picked up the keys to his apartment.

Fernandes is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and approximately 133 pounds. He was last seen wearing black Army PT shorts and t-shirt with red athletic shoes.

Detectives with KPD's Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone who has seen Fernandez or know of his whereabouts to contact Killeen PD at (254) 200-7905.

KPD says the incident is being investigated and information will be released as it becomes available.

This story was originally published by Sydney Isenberg at KXXV.