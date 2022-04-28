Are robotic chefs the answer to staffing shortages?

Fast food restaurant chain Jack in the Box announced this week plans to use robots to help prepare food as part of a pilot program.

Jack in the Box said it will use Miso Robotics’ Flippy 2 and Sippy devices. Amid ongoing staffing shortages, Jack in the Box said the devices will allow employees to spend less time at the fryer and drink stations and more time serving customers.

The robots will be used at a standalone location in San Diego with further expansion in the coming months.

"This collaboration with Miso Robotics is a steppingstone for our back-of-house restaurant operations. We are confident that this technology will be a good fit to support our growing business needs with intentions of having a positive impact on our operations while promoting safety and comfort to our team members," said Tony Darden, Chief Operating Officer at Jack in the Box. "We are looking forward to testing Flippy 2 as our new hire at our San Diego location.”

This is not the first time Miso Robotics has been hired for a commercial kitchen.

CaliBurger, a chain of worldwide hamburger restaurants, announced in 2017 that it would employ robotic chefs to flip and cook burgers in a pilot program.

Flippy is capable of flipping burgers and placing the meat on a bun at the perfect temperature.

"Beginning our journey with a premier brand like Jack in the Box is an enormous step in our commitment to helping restaurants increase throughput, reduce costs and create a safer environment for their staff," said Mike Bell, CEO of Miso Robotics. "From tacos and curly fries to fountain sodas, the future is now for Jack in the Box, and we are ecstatic to serve as the company's technological arm to assure a quality product gets into its customers hands every time they order."