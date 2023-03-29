Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

An unlikely friendship: dog and goat are inseparable in animal shelter

Wake County Animal Center staff say they've never seen a duo like this
Dog & Goat
Wake County Animal Center
An unlikely duo: Cinnamon the goat and Felix the dog are best friends.
Dog & Goat
Posted at 6:38 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 09:38:15-04

They say dogs are a man's best friend, but this rescue pup in North Carolina has an unlikely pal — a goat.

Cinnamon the goat and Felix the dog were surrendered to Wake County Animal Center after their owner could no longer care for them. The pair is inseparable — shelter staff tell ABC11 that Cinnamon will whine and cry anytime Felix is taken away.

Usually, staff say that different species aren't kept together — but they made an exception for Cinnamon and Felix since they already had such a close bond.

The pair shares a kennel at the shelter and staff often see them chasing each other around the playpen.

Now, the search is on for a forever home that will take in both animals.

The pair is not currently up for adoption — instead, WCAC staff are hoping to find a rescue organization that is able to care for goats.

Any rescue groups interested in taking in the duo should reach out to WCAC.

Wake County Animal Center

——-
Emma Miller is a producer for KGUN 9. Originally from Fair Lawn, New Jersey, Emma graduated from Fordham University in 2021 where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism with a minor in Mandarin Chinese. In April 2021, Emma became the first woman researcher in MLB and NHL Network history. She joined the KGUN 9 family in August 2022 after falling in love with Tucson.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE