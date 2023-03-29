An unlikely friendship: dog and goat are inseparable in animal shelter

They say dogs are a man's best friend, but this rescue pup in North Carolina has an unlikely pal — a goat.

Cinnamon the goat and Felix the dog were surrendered to Wake County Animal Center after their owner could no longer care for them. The pair is inseparable — shelter staff tell ABC11 that Cinnamon will whine and cry anytime Felix is taken away.

Usually, staff say that different species aren't kept together — but they made an exception for Cinnamon and Felix since they already had such a close bond.

The pair shares a kennel at the shelter and staff often see them chasing each other around the playpen.

Now, the search is on for a forever home that will take in both animals.

The pair is not currently up for adoption — instead, WCAC staff are hoping to find a rescue organization that is able to care for goats.

Any rescue groups interested in taking in the duo should reach out to WCAC.