An unlikely friendship: dog and goat are inseparable in animal shelter

They say dogs are a man's best friend, but this rescue pup in North Carolina has an unlikely pal — a goat.
Cinnamon the goat and Felix the dog were surrendered to Wake County Animal Center after their owner could no longer care for them. The pair is inseparable — shelter staff tell ABC11 that Cinnamon will whine and cry anytime Felix is taken away.
Usually, staff say that different species aren't kept together — but they made an exception for Cinnamon and Felix since they already had such a close bond.
The pair shares a kennel at the shelter and staff often see them chasing each other around the playpen.
Now, the search is on for a forever home that will take in both animals.
The pair is not currently up for adoption — instead, WCAC staff are hoping to find a rescue organization that is able to care for goats.
Any rescue groups interested in taking in the duo should reach out to WCAC.
