National Puppy Day: how to help furry friends in Pima County

Thursday, March 23 is National Puppy Day — the perfect time to get involved and help out pups in need in Pima County.

The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) currently has over 500 dogs living in the shelter. The capacity is at critical levels according to their website.

PACC relies on volunteers to keep its doors open. Nearly 1,000 volunteers work for over 60,000 hours per year — equal to the work of 30 to 40 full-time staff members.

Volunteers can help by taking the dogs for nightly walks, helping families find the perfect pooch, and even going to outreach events to spread awareness.

The center is also actively looking for fosters to provide temporary homes to animals in need.

You can foster a dog for as short as one day — an opportunity to provide pups with some extra love and perhaps a trip to the park.

