Aaron Rodgers gives the Dalai Lama Packers hat, football

The Dalai Lama has a new fan. And so does Aaron Rodgers. Each other.

The Green Bay Packers' all-world quarterback is on a world trip taking him to India, where he met the Tibetan buddhist leader and gave him an NFL football and a Green Bay Packers hat.

Rodgers and his beloved, Danica Patrick, are traveling to India to help with the Starkey Hearing Foundation, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette. They will be giving hearing aids to some people who may be hearing for the first time.

Rodgers has undergone a long spiritual journey beyond his time as a quarterback with the Packers. He often expressed his Christian faith during his rookie year in 2005, won the Bart Starr award which reflects on that belief. Yet he talked in 2016 about his spirituality, not necessarily believing God has one team he roots for over another, and the specifics of his purpose on earth.