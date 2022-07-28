7-year-old boy found dead in washing machine

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN/KGUN) — Texas investigators are looking into the death of a young boy.
Deputies confirm Troy Khoeler was found dead in his home's washing machine
Authorities say the 7-year-old's body was discovered just hours after his foster parents filed a missing persons report.
According to the sheriff's office, both parents were separated for individual questioning.
No arrests have been made yet.
