68 dead, 4 missing after plane crashes in Nepal resort town

Krishna Mani Baral/AP
Locals watch the wreckage of a passenger plane as rescuers are scouring the crash site, in Pokhara, Nepal, Sunday, Jan.15, 2023. A 72-seat Nepali passenger aircraft has crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the central resort town of Pokhara, killing at least 32 people. (AP Photo/Krishna Mani Baral)
Posted at 11:27 AM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 13:27:17-05

POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — A plane making a 27-minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge Sunday while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people aboard in a fiery wreck where at least one witness reported hearing cries for help.

It’s the country’s deadliest airplane accident in three decades. Hours after dark, scores of onlookers crowded around the crash site near the airport in the resort town of Pokhara as rescue workers combed the wreckage on the edge of the cliff and in the ravine below.

Officials suspended the search for the four missing people overnight and planned to resume looking Monday. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.

