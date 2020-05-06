5-year-old boy surprised with Lamborghini ride after taking off in family's SUV

OGDEN, Utah — The 5-year-old Ogden boy who stole the family car in order to drive to California and buy a Lamborghini got the surprise of his young life on Tuesday when he got to take a ride in a real Lambo.

After Adrian rode away in his family's SUV on Monday, they're keeping a close eye on him.

"He's never done something like this," his sister, Sidney Flores, said.

Sidney was watching him Monday morning. When she fell asleep, the kindergartner grabbed the keys and got behind the wheel.

Though he only had $2 in his pocket, Adrian told his family his goal was to buya Lamborghini.

"He's always said he wanted to go to California to buy one," Sidney said. "But we never thought it would be the next day."

With his feet barely reaching the pedals, Adrian made it three miles before a Utah Highway Patrol trooper pulled him over on I-15.

"It's like he planned everything, which is crazy," Sidney said.

Twenty-four hours later, Adrian's dream car drove to him.

Impressed by the 5-year-old's determination, Jeremy Nevis drove up from Orem, Utah to meet the child in his matte black 2016 Lamborghini.

"I don't want to condone kids taking cars and getting in trouble and breaking the law, but the success principles that he displayed were magnificent to me," Nevis said.

Adrian spends hours watching Lamborghini videos online, but he never had the opportunity to sit inside a real one. Nevis even recorded a video of Adrian's ride in his car.

Grateful that no one got hurt by Adrian's adventure, his mother and sister appeared overcome with emotion because of a stranger's generosity.

"I'm happy he got to experience this," Sidney said. "Despite everything that is happening, he got it."

The Utah Highway Patrol has said that no one will be charged or cited for Monday's joyride.

This story was originally published by Hailey Higgins on KSTU in Salt Lake City.

