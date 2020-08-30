Menu

2 St. Louis officers shot, 1 critically; suspect in custody

Posted at 8:13 AM, Aug 30, 2020
Authorities say two St. Louis police officers were shot and one of them was seriously wounded Saturday evening while responding to a report of a shooting on the south side of the city.

The suspect had been barricaded inside the home. Police said early Sunday that the suspect was in custody and the area is now safe.

Police on Saturday said one officer was shot in the head and was “very critically” injured. The other officer suffered a leg wound. Both were taken to nearby hospitals.

More information is expected to be released later Sunday.

