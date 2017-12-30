2 security guards killed at Arizona Charlie's Decatur in Las Vegas

Two security guards have been shot and killed at Arizona Charlie's on Decatur Boulevard near U.S. 95 in Las Vegas.

Police said it happened in a room around 6:45 a.m. local time. After the shooting, the suspected shooter ran to a nearby residence and shot himself, police said.

The shooter was transported to University Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

The names of the deceased will be released by the Clark County coroner after relatives have been notified.

There have been an unusually high number of homicides over the last week in Las Vegas.

