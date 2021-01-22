Senate Finance Committee to hold key vote on Janet Yellen's nomination for Treasury Secretary

When the Senate Finance Committee votes Friday on sending Janet Yellen's nomination for Treasury Secretary to the Senate floor, it will be among the first tests to gauge bipartisan support for President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

The Finance Committee, comprised of 13 Republicans and 13 Democrats, will vote Friday morning on whether to send Yellen's nomination to the Senate floor for a full vote. Reuters reports that should Yellen's nomination pass committee on Friday, the Senate could vote on her full nomination by the close of business.

Yellen, the former chairwoman of the Federal Reserve, would be the primary go-between from the White House and Congress in negotiations for passing further economic stimulus. Biden has already unveiled a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that would include $1,400 payments to most Americans, as well as expanded unemployment benefits.

Some Republicans have express skepticism of the hefty price tag, and the vote to confirm Yellen would be their first opportunity to voice opposition to the plan.