President Trump expected at Saturday's Army-Navy game

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Army-Navy football game Saturday. He will be one of a small group of people attending the typically packed game.

Because of coronavirus pandemic safety restrictions, the only fans in the stands at the annual game was limited to the Brigade of Midshipmen and Army cadets, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The Army-Navy game is typically played in a larger stadium, however Saturday the teams will face-off at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. This is the only the sixth time the Army-Navy game will be played on a college campus, the last time was also at the Military Academy in 1943 due to World War II, according to the Baltimore Sun .

Trump attended the Army-Navy game twice as president and as president-elect in 2016. He is the 10th president to attend the game while in office.