George Shultz, longtime secretary of state under Ronald Reagan, dies at 100

Barry Thumma/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 1985 file photo, Secretary of State George Shultz, center, walks with President Ronald Reagan and Vice President George Bush upon his arrival at the White House in Washington, after two days of arms talks with the Soviet Union in Geneva. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File)
Posted at 1:02 PM, Feb 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-07 15:03:04-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Ronald Reagan’s longtime secretary of state, George P. Shultz, has died at age 100.

Shultz spent most of the 1980s trying to improve relations with the Soviet Union and forging a course for peace in the Middle East.

Shultz died Saturday, according to the Hoover Institution, a think tank on the Stanford University campus where he was a distinguished fellow.

Shultz held three major Cabinet posts in Republican administrations during a long career of public service.

He was labor secretary and treasury secretary under President Richard Nixon before spending more than six years as Reagan’s secretary of state.

He had been the oldest surviving former Cabinet member of any administration.

