Biden to formally announce nominations for key administration positions

On Tuesday, president-elect Joe Biden will formally introduce his picks to head up several key positions in his presidential administration from his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

Reports have already emerged regarding several of Biden's picks. Among them:

Janet Yellen, former Federal Reserve chair, for Treasury Secretary

Antony Blinken, former deputy national security adviser, for Secretary of State

Alejandro Mayorkas, former Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security, to lead the same agency

Avril Haines, former Obama Principal Deputy National Security Advisor, for Director of National Intelligence

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a longtime member of U.S. Foreign Service, to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Jake Sullivan, Biden campaign policy adviser, as National Security Adviser

John Kerry, former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee, to be Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

Biden's selections represent a return to a reliance on career bureaucrats and longtime Washington policy advisers for top executive branch positions. Throughout his term, President Donald Trump has filled top posts in his administration with candidates from the private sector.

Biden's press conference will take place less than a day after the General Services Administration ascertained him as the winner of the 2020 election. The move grants Biden access to key information, like the daily presidential brief, and funds that can be used to begin hiring key positions.

Cabinet-level positions require Senate confirmation, meaning that depending on the outcome of two runoff races in Georgia in January, Biden may face challenges in filling top positions. Democrats will need to win both Senate races to reach 50 seats in the Senate, and would then control the chamber as Vice President Kamala Harris would hold the tie-breaking vote.

