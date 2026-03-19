Arizona representatives discuss government shutdown from Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGUN) — Arizona Representatives Adelita Grijalva and Juan Ciscomani spoke from Capitol Hill about the ongoing partial government shutdown and its effects on national agencies.

Representative Grijalva stated the disagreement centers around immigration enforcement.

"It’s a partial shutdown because Republicans refuse to take any steps to rein in ICE, and so that has been the biggest hurdle," Grijalva said. "Democrats have actually put forward proposals to fund TSA, our Coast Guard, and all of the other agencies that are held up in this shutdown, but Republicans say that’s a no-go."

Representative Ciscomani, Vice Chair of the Homeland Security Subcommittee, said he was very involved with the bill that would have funded the Department of Homeland Security. He said bipartisan support fell through after political pressure points.

"A lot of other things that are, you know, very important to our safety and our national security are not being funded, and unfortunately the Democrats have continued to just extend the shutdown for now," Ciscomani said.

The representatives also discussed their neighboring districts and what they are working on for Arizona.