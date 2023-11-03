Road closure: Car hits railroad crossing arm in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Thursday night, a car hit the railroad crossing arm at Massingale and Frontage Road, resulting in the intersection's closure.
The incident affects train traffic, prompting slowdowns near Cortaro Farms.
Drivers are asked to find alternative routes to avoid delays and drive safely.
Repairs are underway, with updates forthcoming.
