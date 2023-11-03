Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal NewsMarana News

Actions

Road closure: Car hits railroad crossing arm in Marana

TRAIN FILE PHOTOS
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Stationary trains and rail equipment are seen on a quiet Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in a railyard near the Nebraska-Iowa state line in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
TRAIN FILE PHOTOS
Posted at 3:46 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 18:46:16-04

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Thursday night, a car hit the railroad crossing arm at Massingale and Frontage Road, resulting in the intersection's closure.

The incident affects train traffic, prompting slowdowns near Cortaro Farms.

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes to avoid delays and drive safely.

Repairs are underway, with updates forthcoming.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MARANA RESOURCES

Marana Neighborhood News Facebook City Government Resources Marana Unified School District Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation Pima County Public Library Marana Police Department Northwest Fire District Marana Chamber of Commerce
Team Near You