YouTubers busted near Guthrie house: Sheriff cracks down after rampant disruptions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three self-identified social media streamers were arrested June 8 in the Foothills neighborhood where Nancy Guthrie was reported missing, after deputies say repeated warnings failed to stop a wave of disruptive behavior that included blocking roadways, trespassing and — in one case shown on video — public urination, Pima County Sheriff's Dept. tells KGUN.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told deputies to adopt a tougher enforcement posture after reviewing footage that shows one of the arrestees urinating behind a makeshift tent. “Sheriff Nanos will no longer tolerate behavior that disrupts the community or violates the law,” the department said, announcing an immediate policy change.

Deputies say they initially responded to numerous complaints with warnings, posted no-trespassing signs and issued citations for violations. When some people continued to disregard orders, law enforcement escalated enforcement. Under the new directive, individuals in violation may be cited and released on a first offense; repeat offenders face arrest and booking at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on public nuisance charges, a Class 2 misdemeanor.

Related: Video: Nancy Guthrie home: 'To the Abductor' letter appears at makeshift memorial

Two of the three individuals were booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex:



One male, 54, was charged with two counts of obstructing a highway or thoroughfare and one count of public nuisance.



One male, 34, was charged with one count of public nuisance.

A third male, 46, was charged with one count of public nuisance. He was cited and released.

Sheriff’s officials said the move aims to restore order for residents of the Foothills neighborhood while deputies continue to investigate incidents tied to the area.