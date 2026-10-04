'You're Not Alone' organizations across Southern Arizona provide mental health support for teens

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — EDITOR'S NOTE: This story contains discussions of suicide and self-harm. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out. You can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or text "HOME" to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

Talking about mental health can seem scary, and for teens in Southern Arizona, knowing where to turn can be even harder. But organizations across the region are working to make sure no young person has to navigate that alone.

According to research from the University of Arizona, young people between 15 and 24 account for nearly 15% of suicide deaths nationwide. State data also shows almost 1 in 4 teens seriously considers self-harm at some point.

Teen Lifeline clinical preventionist Sunday Hamilton sees those struggles up close, having worked in schools across Southern Arizona.

"I've seen firsthand the struggles, the challenges that youth face," Hamilton said.

Hamilton says one of the biggest obstacles is simply asking for help — a barrier rooted in stigma.

"There's still a lot of stigma around getting help. I hear youth say all the time, 'I don't want to bother anyone with my problems,'" Hamilton said.

That experience led Hamilton to Teen Lifeline, a peer-to-peer support program that connects young people with mental health resources.

"What we've learned is that peers want to talk to other peers. We want to make sure everyone has a connection to a resource," Hamilton said.

Teen Lifeline is one of several organizations partnering with Pima County to support youth mental health.

Pima County Health Department Program Manager Mark Person says fear and embarrassment are common hurdles for young people in crisis.

"A lot of young people feel embarrassed or scared when they're dealing with something they don't understand. They just don't know how to seek help," Person said.

The county has expanded outreach through programs like its "You Are Not Alone" campaign, which offers free short-term therapy services for people 25 and younger.

"If we can break down the stigma and normalize these conversations, we'll help more people access the services they need," Person said.

Hamilton wants teens to know the community is there for them.

"We want to hear what's going on with you and are here if you need support, someone to talk to.... that everyone has times that they struggle and you're not alone," Hamilton said.

The Teen Lifeline number can be reached at 520-327-TEEN, with the mental crisis hotline reachable at 988, for anyone who is struggling.

There is support out there, you are truly not alone.