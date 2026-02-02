“You gave me my life back,” in lifesaving moment on the Loop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was just another ride along the Loop for Jeff McNally, until something went wrong.

McNally rides the path regularly, but near the Sunset Bridge, something went wrong back in October. Nearby, Pima County maintenance worker Josh Chavez was on the job when he noticed McNally in trouble.

“I don’t really know what happened,” McNally says.

Athena Kehoe Pointing out the site of the crash

Chavez remembers seeing McNally coming fast around a corner and then losing control.

“I see him coming real fast around the corner and that's when I see him like he like if he was already, like his whole body just went numb before the the crash before he fell off the the bike,” Chavez explains.

Without hesitation, Chavez ran to the cyclist.

“I jumped off real quick and I had to jump back in the car because I forgot to put it in park. But my head was going so crazy and I just I ran to him and tried to shake him, wake him up,” Chavez says.

The two shared laughter as they reflected on what happened, while also remembering some of the unbelievable moments, too.

Athena Kehoe Josh Chavez & Jeff McNally reuniting.

Chavez called 911 and, for the first time, started CPR. He stayed with McNally until help arrived.

“About a good 10-15 minutes into it and I feel his ribs crack and right when they cracked, he woke up,” Chavez says.

McNally said he owes his life to Chavez.

“All I can say is that had Josh not stopped, I would not be standing here talking to you," McNelly explains, "and for that, I mean, I cannot tell you, I cannot express enough how thankful I am."

The two finally reunited, months after the crash. McNally didn't know he had a long road ahead with rehab and taking care of some health issues. “You're in the rehab facility, you're bedridden, and you're like I don't think I'm ever going to walk again. I didn't know if I was going to walk again. Spent four weeks in a wheelchair," McNally says.

But just last week, he got on his bike again, for the first time in months.

It was also the first time McNally returned to the site of the crash.

“It's a little queasy. but you know I don't remember it, right? So I'm not fearful about riding here again because I don't remember the incident. I remember what it did to me,” he explains.

McNally said he had one goal: to thank the man who saved his life. “Thank you so much," McNally says as they hugged, "You gave me my life back."

They hope their story serves as a reminder that stopping to help can change a life. This has also inspired McNally to make some life changes, he says he is moving to be closer to his daughter, as this day reminded him just how precious life can be.