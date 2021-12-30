Watch
You can visit the National Parks for free on these five days in 2022

Julie Jacobson/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2013 file photo, the Grand Canyon National Park is covered in the morning sunlight as seen from a helicopter near Tusayan, Ariz. An attorney for Grand Canyon superintendent Christine Lehnertz says her future at the national park is up in the air. Kevin Evans said Tuesday, March 5, 2019, that he advised Lehnertz not to return immediately to the Grand Canyon after she was cleared of accusations and fully exonerated in a federal investigation. Evans says he's negotiating her employment status with the National Park Service but would not go into detail. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
Posted at 3:36 AM, Dec 30, 2021
PHOENIX — Looking to explore the beauty of our state's national parks without breaking the bank? Five "entrance fee-free" days were announced Tuesday by the National Park Service for 2022.

The free admission days are designed to encourage discovery and visitation to different national parks across the country.

The free entrance dates for 2022 are:

  • Monday, January 17 - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
  • Saturday, April 16 - First Day of National Park Week 
  • Thursday, August 4 - Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act 
  • Saturday, September 24 - National Public Lands Day
  • Friday, November 11 - Veterans Day

Chuck Sams, National Park Service director, says the parks have something for everyone.

“National parks are for everyone and we are committed to increasing access and providing opportunities for all to experience the sense of wonder, awe, and refreshment that comes with a visit to these treasured landscapes and sites,” said Sams.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the website or app, where you can find tips.

Officials with the NPS say that in 2020, 237 million people visited the national parks and spent $14.5 billion in local communities. This supported 234,000 jobs across the country and had a $28.6 billion impact on the economy.

