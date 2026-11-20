TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Any air traveler who saw that ground stop on November 13th and is planning some holiday travel now might be a little nervous.. We talked to a travel expert about some things you can do to help yourself if a ground stop happens again.

You want to get on that plane and go, and not be stuck in some terminal for a big chunk of your vacation.

Things were going smoothly when we met Ajay McClendon but he figures if a stop hits again he’ll have to tough it out.

“It's really nothing else you can do, you know. It comes up on you all of a sudden and so now just gotta deal with it ... .like life.”

David Plaisance is happy he avoided trouble on this trip which involves eight families.

“You kind of just have to cross your fingers and, and hope everything goes well. “

But Ryan Hansen of Bon Voyage Travel says there are things you can do to make it easier to recover—even from a nationwide ground stop.

The FAA ground stop was not the airlines’ fault so they were not required to pay for food or hotels. Travel insurance might cover those costs. Hansen says it’s not a bad idea to have a hotel reservation on standby.

“If you know that you're stopping, let's say in Dallas, take a look at some hotel options just in the event that something were to happen you have on the ready an app for maybe a Marriott Bonvoy app or the Hilton app that you can. Jump on the app and quickly select a room from your app if you do have a cancellation that results in an overnight stay.”

But watch out for cancellation fees if you don’t need the room after all.

He says you really need to have the airline’s phone app loaded and ready to go so you have instant access to new connections when flights resume.

“The immediacy of the app communication letting you know of a delay or a cancellation or the opportunity to rebook your flight. A lot of people think they need to stand in the rebooking line to get rebooked for their flight. The airlines typically will either rebook you or provide you an opportunity to select a seat on an open flight “

Airline apps can also help you track checked luggage through the chaos of a general ground stop. Hansen says if you can stay carry-on only you won’t have to track down your luggage at all.

And he says even when you’ve rebooked, keep checking. New connections could open that will get you flying days sooner.

Hansen says it pays to pick a favorite airline and stick with it as much as you can. When passengers need help, airlines help their frequent flyers first.

