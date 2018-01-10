Yavapai County woman shot husband, then went to pray on it

PEEPLES VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a Yavapai County woman fatally shot her husband in the head and then spent two days running errands, including praying at church.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says Katherine Herbert remained jailed Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge.

The 57-year-old told deputies she and James Herbert argued Saturday night at their Peeples Valley home.

The suspect says her 58-year-old husband raised a handgun so she fired a shotgun.

Herbert then "panicked" and drove to Snowflake, where she stopped at a church and prayed.

She then returned, slept and cleaned house.

Investigators say she spent another day running errands before telling her daughter about the shooting.

The daughter brought Herbert to authorities, who recovered a handgun from the home.

It was not known if Herbert had an attorney.