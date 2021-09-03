Watch
Wrong-way, serious injury wreck shuts down NB I-19

Posted at 2:23 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 17:23:29-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northbound Interstate 19 was closed Friday due to a serious injury, wrong-way wreck.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the two-vehicle crash happened near kilometer marker 78.

According to the preliminary investigation, a vehicle veered from the southbound lanes, hitting the other vehicle head-on.

